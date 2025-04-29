As one approaches the retirement age, a steady stream of monthly income is often a critical factor in making investment choices. The next biggest consideration would be risk, which needs to be kept at a minimal level. One way to do
LDDR: An Interesting 'Ladder Of Ladders' Idea For Retirement Planning
Summary
- For retirees seeking predictable monthly income with minimal risk, LifeX 2035 Term Income ETF offers a solution to uneven bond ladder distributions.
- LDDR provides a steady $8,333 monthly income per $100,000 investment, though part of this comes from the principal, not just interest.
- To extend income beyond 2035, consider a 'ladder of ladders' using multiple LifeX ETFs maturing at different dates, reinvesting part of the income.
- Main risks include credit risk due to economic factors and interest rate risk, but LDDR remains a Buy for predictable income.
