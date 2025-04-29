Internet, robotics, AI - all those once-hot niches have taken a hit in 2025. Among the worst-performing growth stocks year to date is Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). I was neutral on the name, primarily due to
Arista Networks: Shares Find Support, Undervalued Into Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading Arista Networks to a 'Buy' due to its attractive growth-adjusted valuation and favorable technical entry point ahead of earnings.
- Despite a 25% drop in 2025, ANET's strong earnings trajectory and 64.2% gross margin make it a solid AI and cloud infrastructure play.
- Key risks include industry competition and reliance on AI spending, but positive seasonal trends and a bullish technical setup offer upside potential.
- With a fair P/E of 33.3x and an intrinsic value target of $88, ANET is undervalued, presenting a favorable risk/reward opportunity.
