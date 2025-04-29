I’m a long-time fan of REITs. The higher than market norm dividends are a big draw, and there are times when the highest yields on the market are REITs. Looking for the highest yields often means getting into the riskier, mortgage-backed mREITs, but
With Costs Rising, AvalonBay Communities Faces Growth Challenges
Summary
- AvalonBay Communities is a large REIT with a focus on apartment buildings, recently expanding into the Sunbelt area, but faces challenges from high interest rates and inflation.
- Despite a strong balance sheet and reasonable debt levels, AvalonBay's earnings are pressured by rising expenses, resulting in a lower dividend yield compared to sector peers.
- The ongoing tariff war and increased construction costs pose significant risks to AvalonBay's growth plans, potentially leading to higher debt levels.
- Given the current economic environment and potential for increased operating costs, I rate AvalonBay a hold, recommending caution for investors seeking high yields.
