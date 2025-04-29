Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Justin Werner - Managing Director

Chris Shepherd - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Knights - Barrenjoey

Timothy Hoff - Canaccord Genuity

Dim Ariyasinghe - UBS

Adam Baker - Macquarie Securities

David Coates - Bell Potter

Justin Werner

Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for attending the Nickel Industries March quarter 2025 quarterly activities update. If I could just ask the moderator to move to the next slide, please. Pick up with Safety and Sustainability. 12 months LTIFR remains very low at 0.05, no lost time injuries were recorded against 4.8 million work hours for the quarter. The TRIFR also remains very low at the end of March. That was 1.48.

We continue to be recognized as an ESG leader. We were awarded our third consecutive Green PROPER rating, and we are striving to be the first company to achieve Gold in Indonesia. And we also were pleased to receive an award for outstanding corporate social responsibility in Asia.

If you could just go to the next slide, please. A strong quarter despite, again, continuing soft market conditions. US$97.3 million of adjusted EBITDA from operations. RKEF production was slightly lower, and that was just due to a small halt in operations for a couple of days at ONI just …

Pardon me. It appears we've lost connection with our speaker. Please hold while we reconnect. Ladies and gentlemen, we've reconnected