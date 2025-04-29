Yachts, Wealth, And Value: The Sanlorenzo Opportunity

Apr. 29, 2025 4:30 AM ETSanlorenzo S.p.A. (SNLRF) StockSNLRF
Vittorio Bertolini
257 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Wealth among high-net-worth individuals is growing, driving demand for luxury yachts, with the market expanding at a healthy single-digit rate.
  • Sanlorenzo is a premium yacht builder trading at attractive valuation multiples, offering a 10% earnings yield and strong capital allocation.
  • Even with conservative assumptions, Sanlorenzo could provide a 4X return over 10 years, equating to a 14% CAGR, with potential for higher returns.
  • Sanlorenzo represents a classic Buffett-type investment: a wonderful company at a fair price, operating in a steadily growing market with strong management and brand recognition.

Night view to large illuminated white boat located over horizon, colorful lights coming from yacht reflect on the surface of the the Gulf sea. Shot at blue hour.

Igor Shaposhnikov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: Investing Where the Money Grows

When it comes to investing, following the money has always been a good idea. Today, wealth among high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) — people with more than $1 million in investable assets — is growing steadily at a high

This article was written by

Vittorio Bertolini
257 Followers
If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNLRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNLRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNLRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNLRF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News