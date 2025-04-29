The stock market has been on a free fall since the famous “Liberation day” with many companies seeing their value erode due to potential tariffs impact on their operations. However, not every business is on the same trend, as can be seen in the graph
Coca-Cola FEMSA: A Refreshing Stock Trading At An Attractive Price
Summary
- Coca-Cola FEMSA has outperformed the market with a 26% increase, driven by its strong franchise rights and extensive logistics network in LATAM.
- The company's management has significantly improved profitability metrics, with a Net Income margin 98.59% higher than the industry and a 7-year consecutive ROIC improvement.
- KOF's growth strategy focuses on market expansion, increased investment capacity, and innovation, supported by rising incomes, expanding households, and urbanization in emerging markets.
- The business model's durability and management's efficiency make Coca-Cola FEMSA a compelling investment amidst market volatility and potential tariff impacts.
