Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is a water technology company. Founded in 2011, Xylem is now a $27 billion (by market cap) major player in water technology that employs approximately 23,000 people. Xylem was technically founded in 2011 after being spun out from former
Xylem: An Undervalued Stock With Secular Tailwinds
Summary
- Xylem is now a $27 billion (by market cap) major player in water technology.
- To date, XYL increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 10.9%.
- With the payout ratio sitting at 43.8%, Xylem has plenty of dividend firepower in order to keep that low-double-digit dividend growth coming.
- Xylem advanced its revenue from $3.7 billion in FY 2015 to $8.6 billion in FY 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%.
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income.
I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.
Recommended For You
About XYL Stock
Compare to Peers