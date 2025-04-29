Austal: More Upside After The Share Price Doubled And A Capital Raise

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Austal's stock price has surged 30% since January, driven by strong H1 FY25 earnings and a robust A$14.2 billion backlog.
  • Despite risks like currency exposure and high capital intensity, opportunities in defense contracts and increased support demand offer significant growth potential.
  • H1 FY25 results show 15% revenue growth to A$826 million, with EBITDA up 21% and EBIT up 32.7%, driven by strong performance in Australasia.
  • I maintain a buy rating with a conservative $4.34 price target, offering 32% upside, despite potential future capital raises to fund expansion.
Navy submarine underway on calm waters waving the Turkish flag

ahmet ihsan ariturk/iStock via Getty Images

In January, I covered Austal (OTCPK:AUTLF) and the stock price has increased 30% since then despite a A$220 million capital raise to fund expansion in the US and the stock price has now more than doubled

