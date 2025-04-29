New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) (OTCPK:NWOEF) reported its FY3Q25 quarterly results for the three-month period ending March 31, which showed ongoing deceleration of the core education business, while overseas business is beginning to see the
New Oriental Education: Learning The Hard Lessons Of A Tougher Market
Summary
- New Oriental Education's Q3 FY25 results show deceleration in core education business and impact from Sino-US tensions on overseas business, with a focus on profitability over growth.
- We maintain a SELL rating due to macroeconomic challenges, discretionary nature of EDU services, and increasing competition in K-12 and AST segments.
- Sino-US tensions pose risks to overseas test prep and consulting, with potential downside to EDU's revenue and earnings growth.
- EDU trades at 6x forward EBITDA, but we assign a 5x target multiple, implying a 10% downside from the current level.
