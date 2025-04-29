BSVO: Quality A Concern For This Deeply Discounted Active Small-Cap ETF

The Sunday Investor
6.6K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF trades at an ultra-low 0.40x P/S ratio and has a $1.24 weighted average market cap, indicating extreme exposure to the size and value factors.
  • BSVO holds over 550 stocks across 101 unique GICS sub-industries, though like many of its peers, it's highly concentrated in Regional Banks, which comprise one quarter of the fund.
  • Quality is also a major issue. Using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, I determined BSVO's quality is the third-lowest among the nearly 700 U.S. Size & Style ETFs I track.
  • Research from the Ken French Data Library highlights the drawbacks of BSVO's low-quality approach. While strong returns are possible, the risks are skewed to the downside.
  • Overall, I don't like the approach, but this article also highlights BSVO's performance and fundamentals against four alternatives, two of which I'm confident are better buys in the long term.

Comparison between price and quality, idea and concept ,business investment finance,3d rendering

Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With a $1.24 weighted average market cap and a remarkable 0.40x trailing price-sales ratio, the EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) offers excellent exposure to the size and value factors. However, the long-term

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.6K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BSVO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BSVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News