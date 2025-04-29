Texas Instruments Inc.: Not Keen To Invest At The Current Valuation
Summary
- I rate Texas Instruments as a hold due to balanced risk-reward, margin pressures, elevated inventory levels, and tariff uncertainties clouding the medium-term outlook.
- TXN's 1Q25 results showed revenue growth and signs of recovery, but gross margins and elevated inventory levels remain concerns.
- Despite revenue improvements, margin pressures from higher manufacturing costs and tariff uncertainties in China pose significant risks to TXN's profitability.
- At 28x NTM PE, TXN's valuation isn't compelling, and the stock already prices in much of the recovery optimism, skewing the risk-reward neutral.
