Prepare For The Economic Data Dump

There's a lot of data scheduled to be released over the next several days. The festivities will begin this morning with the publication of international trade figures, consumer confidence, and job openings. Tomorrow, investors will digest the GDP reading for Q1, as well as the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation. The fun will also continue into Friday, with the latest print on employment and wages in the non-farm payrolls report.



Fine print: While much of the series will provide the first "hard data" after President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, the numbers are a little complicated. Many companies and consumers have been stocking up on goods before the levies were set to be put into action, while knock-on effects are also uncertain given ongoing trade talks. Have these already impacted company hiring decisions? What percentage of the headlines have materialized in the real economy? And how long does it take for the new dynamics to play out?



"Powell & Co. has been clearly expressing their opinion that the uncertainties surrounding topics such as tariffs and federal government cost-cutting had placed a cloud of sorts over the economic and inflation outlooks," wrote Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy at WisdomTree. "Interestingly, it does not appear as if this cloud will be removed any time in the near future either."



What does it mean for stocks? While it may be hard to draw specific conclusions from the data, investors have been reacting to announcements and forecasts in real-time. Sentiment might be a more important key here on how equities will trade, which can be seen from measurements like the new Seeking Alpha Market Indicator (see the latest results here). The gauge for short-term market direction is based on a 10-point list, with variables ranging from predictable trade policy to earnings and interest rates.