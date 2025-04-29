Empty Ports: Sign Of A Looming Economic Crisis

James A. Kostohryz
  • As US equity investors are distracted by corporate earnings and economic data, they are overlooking a looming economic crisis signaled by a dramatic decline in US port traffic.
  • A sharp drop in port activity from China and Asia will trigger a severe economic shock, impacting agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, and retail sectors, among others.
  • The trade war with China is already causing significant damage to the US economy, potentially leading to a business cycle recession.
  • Investors should actively manage portfolios to capitalize on market disruptions, as a sharp recession could result in overall stock market declines of 30%-50%.
Port Traffic

US stock market investors will be distracted this week as 36% of S&P 500 companies, representing 40% of US market capitalization, report their earnings. This includes Mag 7 companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (

