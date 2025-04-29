Sayona Mining Limited (SYAXF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sayona Mining Limited (OTCQB:SYAXF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 6:30 PM ET

Lucas Dow - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Dougal Elder - Chief Financial Officer

Sylvain Collard - President & Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Operations

Andrew Barber - Director, Investor Relations

Austin Young - Macquarie

Andrew Harrington - Petra Capital

Lucas Dow

Thank you. Hello and welcome and thank you for joining us today. I'm joined on today's call by Dougal Elder, our CFO, Sylvain Collard, our President and COO of Canadian Operations, Andrew Barber, our Director of Investor Relations. We've scheduled today's call to be able to cater for people both here in Australia and also North America. As a consequence, we released our quarterly results last night Australian time in order to give everyone an opportunity to review our performance. And with that, I'm pleased to present Sayona Mining's update for the March 2025 quarter. Despite challenging conditions, we maintained operational momentum, progressed critical corporate initiatives and reinforced our long term growth platform.

During today's call, I'll step through operational results, our exploration activities, a corporate update and our financial position before turning the call over for questions. Before we begin, unless specified otherwise, all dollar amounts quoted on the call are Australian dollars. Let me begin with our health and safety performance. Over the March quarter, our total recall injury frequency rate improved as compared to the previous quarter, which had been impacted by safety performance at our mobile and drilling campaign. At North American Lithium, NAL, we sharpened our focus on lead indicators, including stronger hazard identification and proactive near misreporting. Specific improvement initiatives included targeted