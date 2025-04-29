April Labor Market Report - Expect A Very Weak Number

Summary

  • The March number is likely to be revised much lower.
  • The April non-farm payrolls likely to be below expectations, in a range of 50K-100K, closer to 50K, and the risk to this prediction is to the downside.
  • The S&P 500 is waiting for the hard data to start corroborating the soft data for evidence of a recession/stagflation, before resuming the next stage of the bear market.

April labor report – Consensus expectations

The U.S. Bureau of Labor is set to report the April labor market report data on Friday, May 2nd. The consensus analysts' expectations are:

  • The non-farm labor jobs to

This article was written by

Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

