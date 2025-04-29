SPX Convexity Falls As Tariff Optimism Grows

Summary

  • Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week as risk assets rebounded.
  • SPX convexity premium (VIX minus SPX 1M ATM vol) came in further last week, ending the week at just 3.4 pts.
  • The weakening US Dollar has led to a notable bid for not just gold, but also bitcoin, with MBTX up 13% in the last two months.
  • Cboe is excited to launch bitcoin futures to complement our existing suite of bitcoin options.

By Mandy Xu

Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities fell across asset classes again last week as risk assets rallied. SPX index rebounded over 4.5% as earnings came in better than feared and optimism grew over potential trade deals. The VIX® index fell almost

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

