Meta Q1 Preview: Antitrust Issues Make This A Risky Buy At Current Valuations
Summary
- Meta is well-positioned to outperform peers in a slowing ads market, with limited exposure to riskier segments and a strong growth track record vs peers.
- I think with each deadline extension for a TikTok ban, the likelihood of Meta enjoying a ~2% step jump up to its TTM revenue base from reduced competition gets slimmer.
- Ongoing antitrust trials can force Meta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, reducing Meta's competitive standing and ads pricing power. We may be at the cusp of major disruptions.
- To continue being a buyer of META stock, I would demand a meaningful discount valuation. But currently, the stock seems relatively overvalued vs its comps.
- META vs SPX500 chart technicals point bullish but without favorable valuations, I think this is insufficient to justify a 'Buy' ahead of the Q1 FY25 earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.