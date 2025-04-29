Meta Q1 Preview: Antitrust Issues Make This A Risky Buy At Current Valuations

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • Meta is well-positioned to outperform peers in a slowing ads market, with limited exposure to riskier segments and a strong growth track record vs peers.
  • I think with each deadline extension for a TikTok ban, the likelihood of Meta enjoying a ~2% step jump up to its TTM revenue base from reduced competition gets slimmer.
  • Ongoing antitrust trials can force Meta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, reducing Meta's competitive standing and ads pricing power. We may be at the cusp of major disruptions.
  • To continue being a buyer of META stock, I would demand a meaningful discount valuation. But currently, the stock seems relatively overvalued vs its comps.
  • META vs SPX500 chart technicals point bullish but without favorable valuations, I think this is insufficient to justify a 'Buy' ahead of the Q1 FY25 earnings.

A law book with a gavel - Antitrust law

Zerbor

Performance Assessment

As luck would have it, my last 'Buy' update managed to catch a top on Meta (NASDAQ:META):

This has led the stock to underperform the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO).

Thesis

Meta will report its Q1

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

