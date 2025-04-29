The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price has been depressed for a long time and has been trading around the 10-11 range. After the Q4 earnings call, the market showed excitement on some of the new developments
The Joint Corp. Has Shown Good Momentum For Future Returns (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- JYNT's Q4 results showed strong growth, with revenue from continuing operations up 14% YOY and system-wide sales growth at 9%, indicating business resilience.
- New CEO's vision and initiatives, including dynamic pricing and a mobile app, are promising, despite initial skepticism about his lack of industry experience.
- The refranchising strategy will transition JYNT to a royalty-based model by 2025, potentially boosting profitability with fewer assets and lower SG&A costs.
- Despite macroeconomic risks and potential litigation, JYNT's strong brand equity and growth runway make it a buy, with significant future cash flow potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
