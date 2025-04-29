ARK's Price Target For Bitcoin In 2030

ARK Investment Management
5.74K Followers
Summary

  • We updated our bitcoin price targets for 2030, projecting bear, base, and bull cases of ~$300,000,~$710,000, and ~$1.5 million per bitcoin, respectively.
  • Our supply estimate is based on bitcoin’s deterministic issuance schedule, which will approach ~20.5 million units by 2030.
  • Digital gold contributes the most to our bear and base cases, while institutional investment contributes the most to our bull case. Nation-state treasuries, corporate treasuries, and Bitcoin’s decentralized financial services contribute relatively little in each case.

Gold Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency Data Concept

Price targets in this article rely on assumptions made regarding the total addressable markets (TAMs) and penetration rates discussed below. Bitcoin may fail to reach these price targets if any of the TAMs or penetration rates are not met. Risks and limitations

ARK Investment Management
5.74K Followers
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: https://ark-invest.com

