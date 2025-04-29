ARK's Price Target For Bitcoin In 2030

ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: https://ark-invest.com