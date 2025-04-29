Global trade, technology, and geopolitics are undergoing a seismic shift. The era of global trade, as we’ve known it, is giving way to a more fractured, fiercely competitive world, one with the U.S. and China locked in the middle. Kevin Hebner, Global Investment Strategist at TD Epoch, speaks with
Key Features Of The New World Order And What It Means For Investors
Summary
- How the rise of China is changing everything.
- Understanding the Trump administration's "North Star" and how it plans to get there.
- Why China's export-only economy isn't sustainable.
