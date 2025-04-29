VTWO: Low-Cost Way To Get Exposure To Russell 2000 Small Caps

George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • VTWO is a low-cost Vanguard ETF tracking the volatile Russell 2000 Small Cap Index, with potential for high returns but also sharp corrections.
  • VTWO's expense ratio is 0.07%, lower than many peers, but SCHA and VB offer even lower fees and are highly correlated alternatives.
  • VTWO has underperformed other small-cap benchmarks due to a high percentage of companies with negative earnings, but it remains a solid core holding.
  • Small caps offer high growth potential, undervaluation, innovation, and diversification benefits, making VTWO a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Overall Objective and Strategy

NASDAQ:VTWO is a Vanguard low-cost index ETF that uses a benchmark of the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index.

  • It tries to closely track the index return.

  • The fund is quite volatile, and can generate

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA
4.83K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

