Go to www.hiddengemsinvesting.com for in-depth writeups on small cap value stocks.I look for 'hidden gems' in the small cap value space. - Founder & Portfolio Manager at Plural Investing LLC (www.pluralinvesting.com) - Founder & Author at the Hidden Gems Investing Substack (www.hiddengemsinvesting.com) I believe that in-depth primary research can lead to the discovery of small cap businesses that may be overlooked because they are small, receive little coverage, operating in unpopular industries, or offer terrific opportunities beyond short term concerns. The defining feature of my process is developing an edge by doing extensive primary research, typically sourcing and speaking with 20 industry experts initially, with ongoing conversations and attendance at industry events like trade shows. I launched the fund at Plural Investing to invest in 8 of these 'hidden gems' over a 3-5 year horizon. By focusing on just a few best ideas, I can invest more time understanding each business than a typical investor. I publish a 35 page report (beginning with 1 page summary) for each stock, which gives sources a reason to speak to me and stay in contact. **You should subscribe at www.hiddengemsinvesting.com to receive these reports. They could save you a significant amount of time in your research.