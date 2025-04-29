Watches Of Switzerland: A Structural Winner Trading At A Very Attractive Price

Chris Waller
122 Followers
  • Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) benefits from its exclusive relationship with Rolex, providing superior economics with no online competition or inventory risk.
  • Despite recent stock declines due to luxury watch demand fears and US tariffs, we believe these concerns are overblown.
  • Rolex and Patek Philippe sales, driven by supply rather than demand, ensure WOSG's resilience, with waitlists remaining strong.
  • We view WOSG as a structural winner, trading attractively, and have increased our position post-tariff announcement.

Old mechanical pocket watch. Clockwork gears wheels, close-up view.

SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from PLURAL INVESTING's Q1 2025 Letter.

Watches of Switzerland (OTCPK:WOSGF) is a retailer and partner to Rolex and other luxury watch brands. We believe most of the company’s value lies

Go to www.hiddengemsinvesting.com for in-depth writeups on small cap value stocks.I look for 'hidden gems' in the small cap value space. - Founder & Portfolio Manager at Plural Investing LLC (www.pluralinvesting.com) - Founder & Author at the Hidden Gems Investing Substack (www.hiddengemsinvesting.com) I believe that in-depth primary research can lead to the discovery of small cap businesses that may be overlooked because they are small, receive little coverage, operating in unpopular industries, or offer terrific opportunities beyond short term concerns. The defining feature of my process is developing an edge by doing extensive primary research, typically sourcing and speaking with 20 industry experts initially, with ongoing conversations and attendance at industry events like trade shows. I launched the fund at Plural Investing to invest in 8 of these 'hidden gems' over a 3-5 year horizon. By focusing on just a few best ideas, I can invest more time understanding each business than a typical investor. I publish a 35 page report (beginning with 1 page summary) for each stock, which gives sources a reason to speak to me and stay in contact. **You should subscribe at www.hiddengemsinvesting.com to receive these reports. They could save you a significant amount of time in your research.

