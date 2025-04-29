If it wasn't already clear to some readers, the disconnect between Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) fundamentals and its share price should be obvious now. The stock is up 20% despite missing both top line and bottom line expectations in
Tesla: Early Signs Of A Turnaround, But Fundamentals Are Not Driving It
Summary
- Despite missing Q1 2025 expectations and delaying its FY 2025 guidance update, Tesla's stock is up by 20% since the results came out.
- Volume has been picking up over the past month, considering the share price went from a high of $400s to a low of $200. That's over a 50% decline.
- I'll be direct. Fundamentals haven't improved, particularly in the automotive segment. The outlook is still not fully positive considering Elon's 1-2 days a week involvement in DOGE.
- I believe his connection to DOGE is a headwind for Tesla, as shown by weaker EV sales (and margins) in Q1. I believe brand damage mattered more than plant updates.
- That said, I see strong signs of a momentum play on this stock. I rate it as a cautious buy at the moment. I may reconsider my rating in the next few weeks.
