IWC: Not A Great Way To Play The Next Bull Market
Summary
- The iShares Micro-Cap ETF seeks to track the results of the Russell Microcap Index. Most securities included in IWC have a market cap between $50,000,000 and $300,000,000.
- The appeal of most small-cap ETFs should be the opportunity for significantly higher gains because of the added risks associated with investing in smaller companies.
- IWC's structure prevents it from capitalizing on significant gains long term, as successful companies will likely outgrow the micro-cap space.
- The fund's average return over the last 10 years is only 4.64%.
- I rate the iShares Micro-Cap ETF as a sell due to its low returns, high risk, and high management fees.
