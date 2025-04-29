SES AI (NYSE:SES) reported Q1-2025 financial results last Friday and recorded its second quarter of revenues and profit. The stock price is up 66% since I covered it on Seeking Alpha earlier this
SES AI Reports Increased Q1-2025 Revenue And Positive Forward Outlook
Summary
- SES AI reported a 190% increase in revenues QoQ for Q1-2025.
- The company will release a new online platform with its molecular AI program.
- The company expects consistent revenue through 2025, up to $25 million.
- The company’s stock price rallied on its earnings release.
- I continue my rating of a Strong Buy, but the risk is increasing.
