SES AI Reports Increased Q1-2025 Revenue And Positive Forward Outlook

Apr. 29, 2025 9:11 AM ETSES AI Corporation (SES) StockSES
Alan Sumler
1.24K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • SES AI reported a 190% increase in revenues QoQ for Q1-2025.
  • The company will release a new online platform with its molecular AI program.
  • The company expects consistent revenue through 2025, up to $25 million.
  • The company’s stock price rallied on its earnings release.
  • I continue my rating of a Strong Buy, but the risk is increasing.

3D illustration of lithium-ion battery packs on a production line in a manufacturing facility during the daytime

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

SES AI (NYSE:SES) reported Q1-2025 financial results last Friday and recorded its second quarter of revenues and profit. The stock price is up 66% since I covered it on Seeking Alpha earlier this

This article was written by

Alan Sumler
1.24K Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News