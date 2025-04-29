As powerful as AI may be, many industries are still struggling to find clear-cut uses that would make a measurable, demonstrable difference. Thankfully, when it comes to chip design software, however, that is definitely not the case. In fact, since their early introduction
Chip Design Hits AI Crossover Point
Summary
- Since their early introduction a few years ago, AI-powered features have become a mainstay of EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools.
- Many of the complex yet potentially tedious tasks silicon designers need to engage in as part of their overall process could be automated or dramatically simplified via intelligent AI algorithms.
- AI-powered tools can drive impressive improvements in chip performance and energy efficiency. In fact, vendors like Cadence have indicated up to 60% performance improvements on specific blocks within a chip because of AI enhancements.
- This has also led to significant growth in the usage of these AI-powered capabilities in modern chip design tools. Specifically, just over 50% of advanced silicon designs (those made with 28nm process technologies and smaller) are now believed to be AI-assisted.
