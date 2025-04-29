In September 2024, we wrote about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and gave it a Hold rating because, according to a sum-of-the-parts valuation method, the company was trading close to its fair value. Tesla's

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way. Our approach is investing in companies making a difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors achieve sustainable and long-term financial success. Associated with Twenty Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.