I’ve been watching Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) closely for a comeback, initiating it with a buy at $32 per share in late March. This morning we just received news that Hims has a
Wegovy Today, Ozempic Tomorrow: Partnership With Novo Is Hims & Hers Comeback
Summary
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. just announced a partnership with Novo Nordisk, Ro and LifeMD to sell their Wegovy at a discounted price.
- The deal is a game changer, enabling Hims to offer Wegovy at $599/month versus $1,999/month.
- I think this deal hints at potential to do the same with Ozempic further boosting the stock, which is already up +30% in pre-market trading.
- I hereon share my sentiment on HIMS stock and why I think this partnership is Hims' comeback we've all been waiting for.
