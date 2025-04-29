American Tower: Why We Reacquired The Stock

Summary

  • Re-acquired shares of American Tower Corporation due to attractive valuation and higher earnings visibility, despite exiting in 2024 due to fair valuation.
  • Shares performed well due to accelerating carrier bookings and solid 2025 financial outlook, post-exit from India and focus on developed markets.
  • American Tower trades at a discount to historical and REIT multiples, offering high single-digit growth and durable, secular growth prospects.
  • Optimistic about long-term growth driven by mobile data usage, 5G/6G deployment, edge computing, and IoT, with potential upside from capital allocation opportunities.

The following segment was excerpted from the Baron Real Estate Fund Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is the leading global mobile tower operator with 150,000 sites globally, with demand underpinned by the increasing secular growth

Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions. Founded in 1982, Baron has become known for its long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing. Baron was founded as an equity research firm, and research has remained at the core of its business. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Baron Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Baron Capital's official channels.

