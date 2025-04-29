Fortum Oyj (FOJCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 29, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Ingela Ulfves - Investor Relations

Markus Rauramo - Chief Executive Officer

Tiina Tuomela - Chief Financial Officer

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Harry Wyburd - BNP Paribas Exane

Louis Boujard - ODDO BHF

Anne Kauranen - Reuters

Markus Rauramo

Thank you, Ingela. Warm welcome to our investor and media call also from my side. I will start by going through the key elements of our highlights, financial performance and market fundamentals. After that, Tiina will provide more details, especially on the financials and how this turned into our results.

Let me now start with the highlights. Despite the lower Nordic spot prices, we were able to reach a very good achieved power price of €60.1 per megawatt hour. Our achieved power price was supported by a robust double-digit optimization premium above last year’s level. Due to increased power price volatility on the Nordic market, we also update our annual optimization premium to €7 to €9 per megawatt hour for the year 2025. For the following years, we keep the level at €6 to €8 per megawatt hour.