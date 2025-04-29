Summer Recession Forecasted By Apollo: Is This S&P 500 Rally Built To Last?

Summary

  • Apollo Global Management predicts a recession by the Summer of 2025 due to declining CAPEX plans and record-low consumer confidence amid tariffs.
  • Despite a recent market rally, falling freight rates and stalled container ships indicate weakening consumer demand, supporting Apollo's recession forecast.
  • Even with potential Fed rate cuts, tariff policies are pro-inflationary, making a short-lived economic normalization likely.
  • The S&P 500's current resilience looks fragile, with deglobalization and foreign capital outflows adding to market vulnerability.
  • There should come better opportunities to buy S&P 500 ETFs, so I keep my "Hold" rating in place.

Деревянные блоки с текстом понятия «ВВП» и монетами.

Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

Apollo Predicts A Recession In Summer 2025

Yesterday and the day before yesterday, you could have seen dozens of analytical threads on X and LinkedIn sharing the insights of what Apollo Global Management's analysts wrote

