Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Xiang Xu - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Anita Zhu - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Ming Yang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Shen - ROTH Capital

Alan Hon - JPMorgan

Unidentified Company Representative

Hello everyone. I'm Jessie Zhao, the Investor Relations, Director of Daqo New Energy. Thank you for joining our conference call today.

Daqo New Energy just issued its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which can be found on our website at www.dqsolar.com. So today attending the conference call we have our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Xu; our Deputy CEO, Ms. Anita Zhu; our CFO, Mr. Ming Yang and myself.

Today's call will begin with an update from Mr. Xu on market conditions and company operations followed by a translation from Ms. Anita Zhu and then Mr. Yang will discuss the company's financial performance for the quarter. After that we will open the floor to Q&A from the audience.

