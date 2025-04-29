My first investment in the aircraft leasing space was in Air Lease (NYSE:AL), which I detailed in my thesis 13 months ago in Air Lease: Tremendous Value Hiding in Plane Sight. After discussions on this platform and
Air Lease: Are Repurchases Imminent With Q1 Earnings?
Summary
- With the recent $329 million in insurance recoveries, Air Lease may have reached its targeted 2.5x debt-to-equity level, opening the door to potential repurchases.
- Air Lease trades at a substantial discount to an estimated $71-$72 in book value, making repurchases at this level enormously accretive.
- The weaker dollar could benefit Air Lease and lead to increased aircraft sales beyond the $2 billion guidance.
- The retirement of chairman and founder Steven Hazy, along with the substantial discount to book value and attractive order book, could make Air Lease an acquisition target.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AL, AER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.