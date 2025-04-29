S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Mark Grant

Good morning, and thank you for joining today's S&P Global first quarter 2025 earnings call. Presenting on today's call are Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer.

We issued a press release with our results earlier today. In addition, we have posted a supplemental slide deck with additional information on our results and guidance. If you need a copy of the release and financial schedules or the supplemental deck, they can be downloaded at investor.spglobal.com. We also