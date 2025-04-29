SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) delivered quite decent Q1 numbers. Not a blowout, but good enough to keep the long-term cloud transition story alive. Revenue came in at €9.01bn, +12% YoY, a touch better than the street expected. Cloud revenue grew by +27%, now accounting for over
SAP SE Q1 2025: Solid Start, But Real Work Still Ahead
Summary
- SAP delivered solid Q1 results with €9.01bn revenue (+12% YoY) and cloud revenue up 27%, now over 40% of total revenue.
- Operating profit jumped 60% YoY due to tight cost control; management remains confident, but guidance feels conservative.
- Key growth drivers: S/4HANA Cloud, Business Technology Platform, and AI integration (Joule), despite competition and slow European cloud adoption.
- Long-term outlook strong with cloud margins improving and strategic positioning with hyperscalers; short-term hold due to potential Q2 volatility.
