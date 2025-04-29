Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Koehler - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

Jon Michael Adinolfi - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rocky Kraft - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Anika Dholakia - Barclays Investment Bank

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

David Manthey - Baird

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Madison Callinan - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Gigi and I'll be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. The company's earnings release, presentation and 10-Q were issued this morning. These documents and a replay of today's presentation can be accessed on Hillman's Investor Relations website at ir.hillmangroup.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Koehler with Hillman.

Michael Koehler

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I'm Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me on today's call are Hillman's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Michael Adinolfi or JMA, as we call him; and Hillman's Chief Financial Officer, Rocky Kraft.

Before we get into today's call, I would like to remind our audience that certain statements made today may be considered forward-looking and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Some of the factors that could influence our results are contained in our periodic and