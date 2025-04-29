Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is a company operating in the banking sector, mainly in Montana and Idaho. In these two areas, GBCI accounts for about half of its total loans and has a good competitive advantage in terms of deposit market
Glacier Bancorp: A Subdued Q1 2025, But I Remain Optimistic
Summary
- Glacier Bancorp has a competitive advantage in Montana and Idaho, with low deposit costs and high creditworthiness customers, making it a solid investment.
- Despite a disappointing Q1 2025 due to seasonality and payoffs, management expects loan growth and improved net interest margins for FY 2025.
- GBCI's dividend yield is 3.23%, with a history of 160 consecutive quarterly payments, though EPS decline has raised concerns.
- Current price is attractive, with tangible book value 13% below the 3-year average, making GBCI a buy despite macroeconomic risks.
