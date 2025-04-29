Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Andy Hedberg - VP, IR
Christophe Beck - Chairman & CEO
Scott Kirkland - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Luke McFadden - William Blair
Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets
John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Patrick Cunningham - Citi
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel
John Roberts - Mizuho
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Michael Harrison - Seaport Research
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies
Jason Hass - Wells Fargo
Josh Spector - UBS
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners
Andy Wittmann - Robert W. Baird
Andres Castanos - Berenberg
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Ecolab First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-answer session will follow today's formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, it's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andy Hedberg, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you Mr. Hedberg, you may now begin.
Andy Hedberg
Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Ecolab's first quarter conference call. With me today are Christophe Beck, Ecolab's Chairman and CEO; and Scott Kirkland, our CFO. A discussion of our results, along with our earnings release and the slides referencing the quarter results are available on Ecolab's website at ecolab.com/investor.
Please take a moment to read the cautionary statements in these materials, which state that this teleconference and the associated supplemental materials include estimates of future performance. These are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described under the Risk Factors section in our most recent
- Read more current ECL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts