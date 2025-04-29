Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Magnus Alvesson - Acting Head, Investor Relations

Jens Henriksson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jon Lidefelt - Chief Financial Officer

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Saitkulova Gulnara - Morgan Stanley

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Bettina Thurner - BNP Paribas

Markus Sandgren - Kepler Cheuvreux

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Shrey Srivastava - Citi

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Martin Ekstedt - Handelsbanken

Nilsson Patrik - Goldman Sachs

Brown Piers - HSBC

Andersson Magnus - ABG

Magnus Alvesson

Good morning, and thank you for dialing into Swedbank's First Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Magnus Alvesson, Acting Head of Investor Relations. And I have with me here our CEO, Jens Henriksson; and our CFO, Jon Lidefelt. Jens and Jon will start with the presentation and then there will be an opportunity for questions.

Jens I hand over to you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Magnus. Swedbank has once again delivered a strong result in uncertain times. We are creating value for our customers and shareholders in both good and bad times. When I presented our results three months ago, I said that the global economy was weak but that falling interest rates were cautiously beginning to have a positive impact on economic development. Since then uncertainty has increased.

During the quarter, the European Central Bank and the Riksbank cut their policy rates, while the Federal Reserve held its rate unchanged. Economic activity was strong in Lithuania, while the development in Estonia, Latvia and Sweden was more cautious.

After the end of the quarter, uncertainty has reached new heights. Twice a year the world's decision-makers meet at the IMF and the foundation for the meeting is the IMF's World Economic Outlook, which a week ago