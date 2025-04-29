Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Carlsberg A/S (OTCPK:CABGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Aarup-Andersen - Chief Executive Officer

Ulrica Fearn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Hales - Citi

Andrea Pistacchi - Bank of America

Sanjeet Aujla - UBS

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Søren Samsøe - SEB

Chris Pitcher - Redburn Atlantic

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO. Please go ahead.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen

Thank you so much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2025 Conference Call. My name is Jacob Aarup-Andersen, and I have with me our CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.

Now let me begin by summarizing some of the key headlines for the quarter. First of all, we delivered significant volume and revenue growth due to the Britvic acquisition. Key markets like China, India and the UK delivered a solid start to the year, while total organic development was soft, impacted by the continued soft consumer sentiment, the loss of San Miguel in the UK and the late Easter.

We saw good growth for our key strategic growth drivers, including premium beer and alcohol-free brews. I also have to say we're very pleased with the Britvic business and the integration is progressing as planned. Finally, as you will have seen, we, of course, maintain the earnings