Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 29, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Marc-Dominic Nettesheim

A very warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the presentation of our first quarter results 2025 on this sunny Tuesday here in Frankfurt. With me are today, our CEO, Carsten Spohr; and our CFO, Till Streichert, they will present both our results for the last quarter, discuss our commercial outlook for the remaining 9 months of this year. And afterwards, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. And like always, I want to ask you to limit yourselves to 2 questions per person, so that everybody has a chance to participate in the Q&A session.

Thanks a lot in advance. And with that, Carsten, I hand over to you.

Carsten Spohr

Yes. Thank you, Marc, and a warm welcome from my side as well to our analyst conference, obviously, reporting our first quarter results, which, as you all know, in our industry, are the weakest of the year. However, for this year, I think we have started quite strongly with record sales for the first time going above EUR 8 billion with a 10% growth in the first quarter. But what truly matters for us more than the volatility of the year is the significant progress we are making on our key strategic initiatives, which, in the end, position us for the future. And there without doubt, the turnaround of our core brand, Lufthansa, remains our highest priority. We are fully committed to