In February 2025, I published my last article about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), and as the stock had already started declining from its previous temporary high, I argued that we could buy the dip. In the conclusion, I
PayPal: It's Always Darkest Before The Dawn
Summary
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s stock has declined significantly, presenting a buying opportunity as it remains undervalued with a favorable risk-reward ratio despite short-term struggles.
- Q1 2025 results show minimal revenue growth but strong operating income and EPS growth, though free cash flow declined sharply.
- Management maintains optimistic long-term growth targets, expecting double-digit growth in transaction market dollars and non-GAAP EPS, supported by share buybacks and cost improvements.
- PayPal's low valuation multiples and intrinsic value calculations suggest PYPL stock is a major bargain, with the potential for significant growth over the long term.
