High-frequency sentiment surveys have consistently shown an overwhelming amount of bearish sentiment in recent weeks. For example, the AAII survey has registered more than 50% of responses as bearish for a record nine straight weeks per the latest
Consumers Sour On Stocks
Summary
- High-frequency sentiment surveys have consistently shown an overwhelming amount of bearish sentiment in recent weeks.
- 48.5% of responses expect lower prices in the next year, versus 36.1% expecting higher prices.
- The four-month change in that net reading is the most pronounced decline on record. The only two four-month declines that even come close were those ending in October 1990 and July 2002.
