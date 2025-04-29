Louis Stevens is a former U.S. Army engineer officer who holds an MBA and a BA in political science. Since beginning his journey publishing investment research, Louis has become one of the leading analysts in the investing community, ranking in the top .1% according to TipRanks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens.

Louis created L.A. Stevens Research in which he runs the LAS Index, a basket of stocks chosen via his proprietary method for investing, which has consistently outperformed the indices since its launch.

Whether you're just getting started, a busy professional, or seasoned veteran running a fund of your own, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.