10th Man Report: Here's Why Markets Are Going To Sink This Week

APAC Investment News
139 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • It's crucial to challenge consensus in investing; I regularly scrutinize my own analyses and market trends to identify potential risks.
  • Despite a 5.9% rise in the S&P 500, I see several risks that could turn markets bearish, including geopolitical tensions and economic data.
  • Key risks include potential breakdowns in US-China and US-Russia relations, poor GDP and consumer confidence reports, and disappointing earnings from major companies.
  • This week could be pivotal for markets; while I see potential for positive surprises, unmet expectations could lead to significant market downturns.
Financial market chart showing downward trends with red candlesticks and graphs on a dark background. Concept of stock market crisis. 3D Rendering

peshkov

World War Z, starring Brad Pitt, contains one of my favorite scenes, when an Israeli security official explains the 10th man rule: If nine out of ten people look at the same information and reach the same conclusion, it’s the duty

This article was written by

APAC Investment News
139 Followers
Markets rise and fall, booms come and go, and the world keeps ticking. Ultimately, I believe observing megatrends, as difficult as they can be to spot, let alone fully comprehend, can yield insights into the advance of human society, which in turn could pave the way for many useful investment insights. As society and technologies evolve, companies and other stakeholders will seize advantages. Figuring out which companies will take the best advantage of any given opportunities is not easy. I am especially interested in macrotrends, futurism, and increasingly, emerging technologies. However, as far as investing is concerned, it’s crucial to pay attention to the fundamentals, quality of leadership, product pipeline, and all the other details. In recent years, I have focused on marketing and business strategy, primarily for medium sized companies and startups. I have worked in international development, including overseas for a foreign Prime Minister’s office, as well as non-profit work in the United States. Among other tasks, I evaluated startups and emerging industries/technologies. I have also moonlighted as a technology and economic news journalist. Now I’m looking to tie everything together. While my personal interests will always keep megatrends and technological developments in mind, I do believe fundamentals and technicals are vital to uncovering opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News