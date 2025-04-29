World War Z, starring Brad Pitt, contains one of my favorite scenes, when an Israeli security official explains the 10th man rule: If nine out of ten people look at the same information and reach the same conclusion, it’s the duty
10th Man Report: Here's Why Markets Are Going To Sink This Week
Summary
- It's crucial to challenge consensus in investing; I regularly scrutinize my own analyses and market trends to identify potential risks.
- Despite a 5.9% rise in the S&P 500, I see several risks that could turn markets bearish, including geopolitical tensions and economic data.
- Key risks include potential breakdowns in US-China and US-Russia relations, poor GDP and consumer confidence reports, and disappointing earnings from major companies.
- This week could be pivotal for markets; while I see potential for positive surprises, unmet expectations could lead to significant market downturns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.