Jackson Financial: I'm Doubling Down, Still The Best Game In Town
Summary
- Jackson Financial, spun off from Prudential Financial, reported strong 2024 results with total sales up 42% to $19.8 billion, driven by Retail Annuity sales.
- Retail Annuity sales surged 39% year-over-year, with the Registered Index-Linked Annuity being a standout performer, reflecting a 30% CAGR from 2020-2024.
- Adjusted Operating Earnings per share grew 46% to $18.79, making the stock attractively priced at 4x earnings, even cheaper on a book value basis.
- Jackson Financial is not a value trap, given its substantial capital returns to shareholders, including an 11% yearly cash return and beneficial buybacks below book value.
