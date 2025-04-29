CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Auvil - IR

Gary Bhojwani - CEO

Paul McDonough - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wes Carmichael - Autonomous

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Ryan Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Jack Matten - BMO

Tom Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning, all and thank you for joining us for the CNO Financial Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Colin, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to hand it over to our host, Adam Auvil, the floor is yours.

Adam Auvil

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on CNO Financial Group's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's presentation will include remarks from Gary Bhojwani, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul McDonough, Chief Financial Officer. Following the presentation, we will also have other business leaders available for the question-and-answer period. During this conference call, we will be referring to information contained in yesterday's press release. You could obtain the release by visiting the Media section of our website at cnoinc.com. This morning's presentation is also available in the Investors section of our website and was filed in a Form 8-K yesterday.

Let me remind you that any forward-looking statements we make today are subject to a number of factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different than those contemplated by the forward looking statements. Today's presentation contains a number of non-GAAP measures, which should not be considered as substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. You'll find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures in the appendix. Throughout the presentation, we'll be making performance comparisons, and unless otherwise specified, any comparisons made will