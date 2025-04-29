Boss Energy Limited (BQSSF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boss Energy Limited (OTCQX:BQSSF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call April 28, 2025 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Duncan Craib - Managing Director

Justin Laird - CFO

Matt Dusci - COO

Conference Call Participants

Alastair Rankine - RBC Capital Markets

Regan Burrows - Bell Potter

Dim Ariyasinghe - UBS

Duncan Craib

Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to dial into our second quarterly call.

During the previous January quarterly presentation, we recognized a milestone event for the company, when we declared commercial production and we published our first cost guidance. This quarter we are proud to declare that, we've started generating free cash flow from Honeymoon, which is the culmination of a highly successful ramp up, where we saw drummed production of uranium doubling from the previous quarter to just shy of 300,000 pounds and associated C1 costs outperforming our guidance at $21 per pound.

So to be generating robust margins at current prices and delivering free cash flow within one year of starting production is a respectable outcome for any mining operation, particularly uranium where the pool of talent and expertise is more limited than other sectors. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that, we meet our undertakings to the market and results such as today is testament to the skills and commitment of our people. As I stated in our announcement we're achieving exactly what we said we will do. Joining me on today's call is our CFO