Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.18K Followers

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Agnew - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, Treasury & Investor Relations
Anthony Carano - President & Chief Operating Officer
Eric Hession - President, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming
Bret Yunker - Chief Financial Officer
Tom Reeg - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Steve Muszynski - Stifel
David Katz - Jefferies
Barry Jonas - Truist
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
John DeCree - CBRE
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Jordan Bender - Citizens Jordan
Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One
Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Caesars Entertainment First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Agnew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Agnew

Thank you, Liz, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our first quarter 2025 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com, along with the supplementary earnings presentation that management will reference during their comments today on the call.

Joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Carano, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Bret Yunker, our Chief Financial Officer; Eric Hession, President, Caesars Sports and Online Gaming; and Charise Crumbley, Investor Relations.

